Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 2:37 pm

Henry Cavill Reveals If He'd Play James Bond

Henry Cavill Reveals If He'd Play James Bond

Henry Cavill is in the middle of a press tour for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and during a recent interview, he was asked about an intriguing future role.

Though Daniel Craig will be James Bond in one more film, the role will theoretically be open after that.

“I would love to do it of course,” Henry told Yahoo UK. “I think Bond would be a really fun role. It’s British, it’s cool. I think that now that I have my Mission: Impossible badge we can do real stunts and really amp it up as well. Not to say they weren’t doing real stunts I’m just saying it would be fun for me to actually take what I’ve learnt on this and carry it through to a movie like Bond. I’d love to play a Brit. I don’t get to play a Brit very often. So yes, I would love the opportunity and if they were to ask I would say ‘yes.’”
    Noooooo! Does not have the look.

    Noooooo! Does not have the look.