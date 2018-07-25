Hilary Duff Motivates Herself With a Baby Bump Selfie: 'Pregnancy Is Hard'!

Hilary Duff is opening up about her second pregnancy!

The 30-year-old Younger star and Breathe In. Breathe Out pop singer posted a selfie on her Instagram on Wednesday (July 25) discussing the changes to her body.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” she wrote.

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS! 🌈❤️💖🙌🏼✨”

Hilary revealed that she is expecting a girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma back in early June.

You got this, Hilary! See the post below.