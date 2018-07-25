Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 8:28 pm

Hilary Duff Motivates Herself With a Baby Bump Selfie: 'Pregnancy Is Hard'!

Hilary Duff Motivates Herself With a Baby Bump Selfie: 'Pregnancy Is Hard'!

Hilary Duff is opening up about her second pregnancy!

The 30-year-old Younger star and Breathe In. Breathe Out pop singer posted a selfie on her Instagram on Wednesday (July 25) discussing the changes to her body.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special,” she wrote.

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS! 🌈❤️💖🙌🏼✨”

Hilary revealed that she is expecting a girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma back in early June.

You got this, Hilary! See the post below.

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram: @hilaryduff
Posted to: Hilary Duff, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr