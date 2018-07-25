Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 10:21 pm

Jane Fonda Confirms '9 to 5' Sequel is Happening with Dolly Parton & Lily Tomlin!

Jane Fonda Confirms '9 to 5' Sequel is Happening with Dolly Parton & Lily Tomlin!

A 9 to 5 sequel is officially in the works – and the main cast is on board to return!

Jane Fonda confirmed the exciting news while attending the 2018 TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday (July 25) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jane Fonda

The original 1980 film followed three working women – the 80-year-old actress along with Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton – who live out their fantasy of getting even with their antagonistic boss (Dabney Coleman).

“My involvement is an executive producer and together with Lily, we’re working with the writers,” Jane said at the event. “Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

“I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” Jane said referring to sexual harassment in the workplace. “Today, a lot of the workforce [is] hired by an outside company, so if there’s a problem, who do you complain to? Who do you fight with?”

Jane continued: Plus with social media, the Internet, you can be spied on very easily…I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop because guys are scared.”
Just Jared on Facebook
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 01
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 02
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 03
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 04
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 05
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 06
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 07
jane fonda confirms 9 to 5 sequel with dolly parton lily tomlin 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr