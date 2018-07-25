Jane Fonda Confirms '9 to 5' Sequel is Happening with Dolly Parton & Lily Tomlin!

A 9 to 5 sequel is officially in the works – and the main cast is on board to return!

Jane Fonda confirmed the exciting news while attending the 2018 TCA Summer Press Tour on Wednesday (July 25) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The original 1980 film followed three working women – the 80-year-old actress along with Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton – who live out their fantasy of getting even with their antagonistic boss (Dabney Coleman).

“My involvement is an executive producer and together with Lily, we’re working with the writers,” Jane said at the event. “Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

“I’m sorry to say the situation is worse today,” Jane said referring to sexual harassment in the workplace. “Today, a lot of the workforce [is] hired by an outside company, so if there’s a problem, who do you complain to? Who do you fight with?”

Jane continued: Plus with social media, the Internet, you can be spied on very easily…I do think sexual harassment will tend to drop because guys are scared.”