Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Dylan Sprouse Steps Out for First Time with New Rumored Girlfriend!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 9:42 am

Jared Leto & Sofia Boutella Set a Pot on Fire While Making Popcorn - Watch Now!

Jared Leto and Sofia Boutella had a little bit of an emergency while making popcorn together!

In a video posted to his Instagram, Jared could be seen transferring some popcorn from a pot to a bowl and back onto the lit stove. Suddenly, the pot burst into flames and both Jared and Sofia were shocked!

Jared posted the video for his fans to see the mishap, and captioned the video, “Best cook ever.”

