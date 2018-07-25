Jared Leto & Sofia Boutella Set a Pot on Fire While Making Popcorn - Watch Now!

Jared Leto and Sofia Boutella had a little bit of an emergency while making popcorn together!

In a video posted to his Instagram, Jared could be seen transferring some popcorn from a pot to a bowl and back onto the lit stove. Suddenly, the pot burst into flames and both Jared and Sofia were shocked!

Jared posted the video for his fans to see the mishap, and captioned the video, “Best cook ever.”

Watch the video below…