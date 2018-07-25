Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans, & Adam Sandler Begin Filming 'Murder Mystery' in Italy!

Jennifer Aniston, Luke Evans and Adam Sandler are getting to work on Murder Mystery, their new Netflix movie!

Jennifer was seen wearing a tight grey dress while arriving to set in Positano, Italy on Wednesday (July 25). The day before, the stars were seen on a boat and a dock getting ready to film some more scenes.

Here’s a synopsis of the movie: After attending a gathering on a billionaire’s yacht during a European vacation, a New York cop and his wife become prime suspects when he’s murdered.

Stay tuned for more from the Netflix movie.