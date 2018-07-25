Jennifer Garner Promotes 'Camping,' Her First Return to TV Since 2006!

Jennifer Garner is all smiles while speaking on stage about her show Camping at the HBO portion of the Summer 2018 TCA Press Tour at the The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday (July 25) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Joined on stage by one of the writer/directors Jenni Konner (Lena Dunham wasn’t present), Jennifer and Jenni spoke about the show.

“Being the lead in a single-lead 22-episode show — I don’t think I could do it anymore. I don’t know how moms do it,” Jennifer said. This marks Jennifer‘s return to TV since her run as Sydney Bristow in Alias from 2001-2006.

The show, which also stars David Tennant, Juliette Lewis, and more, will premiere on Sunday (October 14).