Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 49th Birthday With Boyfriend Alex Rodriguez & Their Kids!

Jennifer Lopez is feeling the love on her birthday!

The “El Anillo” pop superstar shared snaps from her special celebration on Tuesday night (July 24), where she partied with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, her 10-year-old twins Max and Emme and his kids Ella, 10, and Natasha, 13.

“So believe it or not I’m just waking up from my birthday celebration last night. It was a small gathering with the kids and some family and a couple of close friends… the day and night was filled with lots of laughter, tears and of course dancing…:)” Jennifer wrote.

“I wanted to write all of you bc I was so delighted and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and birthday wishes you all sent to me yesterday!! I felt soooo incredibly moved and blessed to have you all in my life… thank you to everyone who put together birthday collages, videos and sent bday wishes!! What a lucky girl I am to have such loyal and loving fans and followers… I want you to know I never take any of you for granted I am eternally grateful to ALL of you!! I hope I can always continue to entertain, inspire and share everything I learn with you in every way I can!! Honestly that is the biggest birthday gift God has ever given me!! I love you forever… Jennifer Here are a few pics from the day!!! Have a beautiful one! 😘😘😘♥️♥️♥️🎂🎂🔥🔥”

Happy birthday, Jennifer!