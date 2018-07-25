Justin Bieber Sends Prayers to Demi Lovato After Overdose

Justin Bieber is sending his prayers to Demi Lovato.

The 24-year-old entertainer, who has known Demi for many years, recently spoke out about Demi‘s overdose.

“It’s very sad,” Justin said to a photographer.

He added, “I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family for sure. I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?”

Tons of other celebrities are sending love to Demi as she recovers. Check out what they had to say.

Demi is awake and with family following the incident.