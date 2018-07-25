Justin Theroux & Sam Heughan Are Two Dapper Dudes at 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Premiere!

Justin Theroux and Sam Heughan bring the heat to the premiere of their new movie The Spy Who Dumped Me!

The 46-year-old former The Leftovers star looked handsome in a black tux as he hit the black carpet for the premiere on Wednesday night (July 25) at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Outlander hunk went suave in a navy suit with an open collar as he stepped out for the event.

The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters on August 3 – and you can check out the trailer here!

