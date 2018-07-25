Karlie Kloss Debuts Engagement Ring from Joshua Kushner!

Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 9:19 am

Karlie Kloss has debuted her enormous engagement ring from Joshua Kushner!

If you missed the news, the 25-year-old model announced that she and Joshua, who is the brother of Jared Kushner, were going to be getting married.

Karlie posted to her Instagram Story from Beijing, writing, “My phone is blowing up with the sweetest messages from loved ones…This poor makeup artist is going to kill me.” She then showed off her engagement ring.

Congrats again to Karlie and Joshua on the wonderful news!
