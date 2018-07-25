Katy Perry Reveals She'd Like to Film a Comedy After Touring - Listen Now!

Katy Perry has comedic acting aspirations!

The 33-year-old Witness pop superstar spoke with Kent “Smallzy” Small from Nova’s national night show Smallzy’s Surgery backstage at Perth Arena on Tuesday (July 24) in Perth, Australia.

“It’s time for me to live my life on my own schedule and terms, so that may look like doing some kind of other class, or like maybe I’d like to make a film in the future finally, doing a kind of separate thing,” she explained.

“I would do a comedy,” she added, saying she would probably play the part of a comedic best friend.

“But it has to be in the vein of a Kristen Wiig or a Jenny Slate, super dry, a little bit of a dark comedy, like a Bridesmaids girl, like number four.”

Katy also spoke about doing a cleanse, spending time with family, wanting to learn to cook better and packing her own bags on the road.

