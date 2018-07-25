Katy Perry Surprises Fans with Perth Mall Appearance!

Katy Perry is all smiles while greeting fans during a surprise appearance at Westfield Carousel on Wednesday (July 25) in Perth, Australia.

The 33-year-old Witness singer got up close and personal with her biggest fans from 2pm to 3pm with Scott Tweedie running an in-depth onstage Q&A.

Katy is set to hit the stage at the Perth Arena tonight.

“Hello Perth ♥️ Doing a little reflecting on how far I’ve come, and how far I’ve yet to go 🌱,” Katy captioned with her Instagram post. “I’m SO grateful for this journey and am looking forward to a new chapter as I wrap up this YEAR long worldwide massive tour in Australia and New Zealand 🙏🏼 16 more shows to go… #yougotthiskatheryn”