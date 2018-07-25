Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 12:55 pm

Katy Perry Surprises Fans with Perth Mall Appearance!

Katy Perry Surprises Fans with Perth Mall Appearance!

Katy Perry is all smiles while greeting fans during a surprise appearance at Westfield Carousel on Wednesday (July 25) in Perth, Australia.

The 33-year-old Witness singer got up close and personal with her biggest fans from 2pm to 3pm with Scott Tweedie running an in-depth onstage Q&A.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry

Katy is set to hit the stage at the Perth Arena tonight.

“Hello Perth ♥️ Doing a little reflecting on how far I’ve come, and how far I’ve yet to go 🌱,” Katy captioned with her Instagram post. “I’m SO grateful for this journey and am looking forward to a new chapter as I wrap up this YEAR long worldwide massive tour in Australia and New Zealand 🙏🏼 16 more shows to go… #yougotthiskatheryn”


A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Just Jared on Facebook
katy perry surprises fans with perth mall appearance 01
katy perry surprises fans with perth mall appearance 02
katy perry surprises fans with perth mall appearance 03
katy perry surprises fans with perth mall appearance 04
katy perry surprises fans with perth mall appearance 05

Credit: Paul Kane; Photos: WireImage, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr