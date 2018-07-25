Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 2:56 pm

Kelsey Grammer's 'Frasier' Could Get a Reboot!

Dr. Frasier Crane could be returning to television!

Apparently, Kelsey Grammer, the star and executive producer, is interested in rebooting Frasier with a new premise. Deadline is reporting that Kelsey is now “fielding interest” and “meeting with writers who are pitching different concepts.”

If the reboot becomes a reality, the show would likely take place in a different city. The original show took place in Seattle, Washington, however, the finale of the show showed Frasier flying to Chicago to pursue Charlotte, played by Laura Linney.

The show originally ran from 1993-2004.
