Kelsey Grammer's 'Frasier' Could Get a Reboot!

Dr. Frasier Crane could be returning to television!

Apparently, Kelsey Grammer, the star and executive producer, is interested in rebooting Frasier with a new premise. Deadline is reporting that Kelsey is now “fielding interest” and “meeting with writers who are pitching different concepts.”

If the reboot becomes a reality, the show would likely take place in a different city. The original show took place in Seattle, Washington, however, the finale of the show showed Frasier flying to Chicago to pursue Charlotte, played by Laura Linney.

The show originally ran from 1993-2004.