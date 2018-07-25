Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 1:28 pm

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Grab Dinner Together at Craig's in LA

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Grab Dinner Together at Craig's in LA

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons coupled up for a night out!

The 22-year-old model and 22-year-old basketball player was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant after getting dinner with friends on Tuesday night (July 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Kendall kept it casual in an over-sized vintage t-shirt paired with turquoise track pants.

The duo have been spending lots of time together recently and Kendall was by Ben‘s side as he recently celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Kendall and Ben were also spotted cuddling up at Khloe Kardashian‘s July 4th party!
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner ben simmons get dinner in la 01
kendall jenner ben simmons get dinner in la 02
kendall jenner ben simmons get dinner in la 03
kendall jenner ben simmons get dinner in la 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ben Simmons, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr