Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Grab Dinner Together at Craig's in LA

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons coupled up for a night out!

The 22-year-old model and 22-year-old basketball player was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant after getting dinner with friends on Tuesday night (July 24) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Kendall kept it casual in an over-sized vintage t-shirt paired with turquoise track pants.

The duo have been spending lots of time together recently and Kendall was by Ben‘s side as he recently celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Kendall and Ben were also spotted cuddling up at Khloe Kardashian‘s July 4th party!