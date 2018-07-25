Lauren Cohan Opens Up About Her 'Walking Dead' Contract Negotiation

Lauren Cohan is opening up about her contract negotiation on The Walking Dead.

The 36-year-old actress made an appearance on Andy Cohen Live on the SiriusXM channel Radio Andy on Wednesday (July 25).

“In a time of parity in our industry and in my show….it wasn’t actually that I was asking for more, it was that my contract finished,” she said.

“So, it’s a pretty standard negotiation. But it’s also sort of time for me to explore comedy and happier fare. So the good news, which is good for me and I hope good news for fans, is that my Walking Dead story is open. It’s not finished, and a very good mentor of mine said to me last year ‘Stop trying to decide, you’re just going to do all of it.’”

“I think that was a really nice thing, in life in general, to think about. We don’t close doors, we don’t break up with someone and forget about them and delete them from your life. Things transition into different places.”

