Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Dylan Sprouse Steps Out for First Time with New Rumored Girlfriend!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 10:34 am

Mandy Moore Reveals She Knows the End to 'This is Us'

Mandy Moore stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (July 24) and revealed that she knows how her hit show This Is Us ends and that parts of it have already been shot!

“There’s no predetermined end date, but… Dan [Fogelman], our boss, I think he has an idea in his mind of when he sort of sees the story ending, and he knows how it ends, which makes me feel good as an actor and as a viewer, he knows where the show is heading,” the 34-year-old told the audience.

“But I think just the nature of our show and the trajectory, people are certain ages now and perhaps they’re just going to keep getting older, so you’re capturing content in the can now,” Mandy continued. “I don’t know if some of the actors that were shooting were aware at the time.”

“I think the ending will be very satisfying for people,” Mandy concluded. “I think it’s very true to sort of what the show evokes from all of us… Dan’s a master at that…People will feel their feelings.”


Mandy Moore Knows the End to ‘This is Us’

Click inside to watch the rest of Mandy Moore’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Mandy Moore’s Fiancé Did the MOST Romantic Thing After She Fell in the Shower

Mandy Moore’s New Queer Eye BFF
Credit: Randy Holmes; Photos: ABC, Bauergriffinonline
