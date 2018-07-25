Meet 'Sideswiped' Star Carly Craig with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Carly Craig is the star and creator of the new YouTube Premium comedy series Sideswiped and we’re getting to know more about her with these 10 Fun Facts!

The series is inspired by true events in Carly‘s dating life and follows a single woman verging on a breakdown who vows to plunge into the hellish world of Tinder by dating all 252 of her matches.

All eight episodes of the series are available to binge now on YouTube Premium!

1. My first, middle and last names start with C: Carly Christina Craig.

2. I moved to L.A. from San Diego right out of high school.

3. I have three dogs that are all randomly black and white.

4. I met my boyfriend on Tinder while researching for Sideswiped.

5. I’m a graduate of The Second City and Stella Adler.

6. I met Brad Pitt while playing a prank with him on his manager.

7. I met The Farrelly Brothers while I was an extra on "The Heartbreak Kid".

8. I watch Groundhog Day with Bill Murray any time it's on TV.

9. I swim a few times a week for exercise (I was on the Varsity swim team in high school).

10. Sideswiped is a dream project for me that’s so close to my heart, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!

Make sure to watch Sideswiped, now streaming on YouTube Premium!