Mila Kunis & Kate McKinnon Go Glam for 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' Premiere!

Mila Kunis stuns on the black carpet as she arrives at the premiere of The Spy Who Dumped Me on Wednesday night (July 25) at the Fox Village Theater in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old actress went glam in flowing red gown as she was joined by co-star Kate McKinnon – who rocked a black pantsuit for the event.

Also stepping out for the premiere was Mila and Kate‘s co-star Ivanna Sakhno.

The Spy Who Dumped Me hits theaters on August 3 – and you can check out the trailer here!

FYI: Mila is wearing Effy jewelry. Kate is wearing a Max Mara pantsuit, Jimmy Choo heels, and KatKim jewelry.

