New to Netflix in August 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Revealed!

Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows that will be added to the streaming service beginning on August 1.

The list features a ton of fan favorite titles that are definitely great for binge-ing. Movies featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway, Hilary Swank and so many more will be added, while TV show favorites like The 100, The Good Place, and more will debut as well.

NEW TO NETFLIX IN AUGUST

August 1

Batman Begins

Chernobyl Diaries

Clerks

Constantine

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Fear

Eraser

Gran Torino

House of Deadly Secrets

Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

No Reservations

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher

Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC

P.S. I Love You

Secretariat

Silverado

Steel Magnolias

Stripes

Switched (Netflix Original)

The Aviator

The Golden Compass

The Informant!

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

August 2

Emelie

August 3

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)

Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)

Like Father (Netflix Film)

Marching Orders (Netflix Original)

August 4

Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)

Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)

On Children (Netflix Original)

August 5

Paid in Full

August 9

Perdida (Netflix Film)

The Originals: Season 5

August 10

72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)

Afflicted (Netflix Original)

All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)

Insatiable (Netflix Original)

La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)

Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)

The Package (Netflix Film)

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)

Zion (Netflix Original)

August 11

No Country for Old Men

August 13

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut

Splash and Bubbles: Season 2

The Nut Job

August 15

Adventures in Public School

Hostiles

The 100: Season 5

August 16

Evan Almighty

Wish I Was Here

August 17

Disenchantment (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)

Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– (Netflix Original)

Stay Here– (Netflix Original)

The Motive (Netflix Film)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)

Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)

August 19

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

August 21

Year One

August 23

Deadwind (Netflix Original)

Follow This (Netflix Original)

Great News: Season 1

August 24

Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)

Ghoul (Netflix Original)

The After Party (Netflix Film)

The Innocents (Netflix Original)

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

August 28

The Good Place: Season 2

August 29

Inequality for All

August 31

Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)

The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)

Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Paradise PD (Netflix Original)

The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)

Undercover Law (Netflix Original)