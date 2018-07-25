New to Netflix in August 2018 - Full List of Movies & TV Shows Revealed!
Netflix has released the full list of movies and television shows that will be added to the streaming service beginning on August 1.
The list features a ton of fan favorite titles that are definitely great for binge-ing. Movies featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway, Hilary Swank and so many more will be added, while TV show favorites like The 100, The Good Place, and more will debut as well.
Be sure to get binge-ing!
Click inside to see the full list of movies and television shows being added to Netflix beginning on August 1…
NEW TO NETFLIX IN AUGUST
August 1
Batman Begins
Chernobyl Diaries
Clerks
Constantine
Dreamcatcher
Edge of Fear
Eraser
Gran Torino
House of Deadly Secrets
Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1
Million Dollar Baby
No Reservations
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher
Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC
P.S. I Love You
Secretariat
Silverado
Steel Magnolias
Stripes
Switched (Netflix Original)
The Aviator
The Golden Compass
The Informant!
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
August 2
Emelie
August 3
Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Film)
Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original)
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
I Am A Killer (Netflix Original)
Like Father (Netflix Film)
Marching Orders (Netflix Original)
August 4
Flavors of Youth: International Version (Netflix Original)
Mr. Sunshine (Streaming every Saturday, Netflix Original)
On Children (Netflix Original)
August 5
Paid in Full
August 9
Perdida (Netflix Film)
The Originals: Season 5
August 10
72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (Netflix Original)
Afflicted (Netflix Original)
All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original)
Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Film)
Insatiable (Netflix Original)
La casa de las flores (Netflix Original)
Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original)
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Film)
The Package (Netflix Film)
The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original)
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7 (Netflix Original)
Zion (Netflix Original)
August 11
No Country for Old Men
August 13
Alexander: The Ultimate Cut
Splash and Bubbles: Season 2
The Nut Job
August 15
Adventures in Public School
Hostiles
The 100: Season 5
August 16
Evan Almighty
Wish I Was Here
August 17
Disenchantment (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans (Netflix Original)
Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original)
Spirit Riding Free: Season 6– (Netflix Original)
Stay Here– (Netflix Original)
The Motive (Netflix Film)
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Film)
Ultraviolet (Netflix Original)
August 19
The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
August 21
Year One
August 23
Deadwind (Netflix Original)
Follow This (Netflix Original)
Great News: Season 1
August 24
Ask the StoryBots: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original)
Ghoul (Netflix Original)
The After Party (Netflix Film)
The Innocents (Netflix Original)
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Young & Hungry: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
August 28
The Good Place: Season 2
August 29
Inequality for All
August 31
Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original)
The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Film)
Ozark: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Paradise PD (Netflix Original)
The Comedy Lineup: Part (Netflix Original)
Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original)
Undercover Law (Netflix Original)