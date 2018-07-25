Paris Hilton Rocks The Runway at Tezenis Fashion Show!

Paris Hilton shows off her body in a fierce sheer ensemble while hitting the pink carpet at the Tezenis fashion show held on Tuesday (July 24) in Verona, Italy.

The 37-year-old socialite and entrepreneur then hit the DJ decks at the rear of the stage and performed a brief set for the crowd before strutting her stuff on the catwalk as the opener and closer for the European underwear brand.

“The world is my runway 🔥💃🏼🔥 @TezenisOfficial,” Paris captioned with her Instagram post.

In case you missed it, Paris recently called out her former pal Lindsay Lohan for being a “pathological liar” – Read more here!