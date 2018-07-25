Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 9:17 am

Pink Debuts 'Secrets' Music Video - Watch Here!

Pink Debuts 'Secrets' Music Video - Watch Here!

Pink dances it out with her crew of dancers in the just released music video for brand new single “Secrets,” and you can watch it right here!

“Yo!! I’m so psyched to share my new music video for ‘Secrets‘ with all of you!,” the 38-year-old hit-maker wrote on her Twitter account. “My dancers and I filmed this after a show in Perth at a rad artsy warehouse thanks to #FringeWorldFestival.”

Secrets” is the latest single off of P!NK‘s new album Beautiful Trauma, which also features the singles “What About Us,” “Whatever You Want” and “Beautiful Trauma.”

P!nk is currently on her Beautiful Trauma Tour until wrapping in New York City on May, 2019 – See all the dates here!


P!nk – Secrets (Official Video)
