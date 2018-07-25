Pregnant Kate Upton is Glowing During Breakfast Run in WeHo

Kate Upton flashes a grin while stepping out for breakfast!

The 26-year-old pregnant model stopped by Mauro’s Cafe on Wednesday morning (July 25) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Upton

She covered up her baby bump in a white dress, along with a denim jacket, brown sandals, a pink purse, hoop earrings, and dark sunglasses, pulling her hair back into a ponytail.

Over the weekend, Kate and husband Justin Verlander made a hot couple as they stepped out to celebrate her Maxim Hot 100 Issue.

The two are expecting their first child together! Check out Kate‘s announcement post here and Justin‘s sweet reaction here.