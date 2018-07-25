Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 1:40 pm

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed By Karlie Kloss

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed By Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss may have accidentally revealed Princess Beatrice‘s secret and private Instagram account!

While reveling in her engagement news, Karlie posted several screen shots of her telling friends about the big news. Karlie posted reactions from Serena Williams, one of her best friends, and Princess Beatrice.

Princess Beatrice had a really sweet reaction to the news, but Karlie also posted her handle, @beayork, on the image. Some of the followers of the account include Princess Beatrice’s mom, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, model Cara Delevigne, and more.

See the image below…
