Rachel Brosnahan Will Never Attempt Standup Like Her 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Character

Rachel Brosnahan might play a confident stand-up comedian on her hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but don’t expect her to get up on stage and do what Midge does!

The 27-year-old Emmy-nominated actress says that she will “never” do stand-up in real life.

“Comedy is terrifying. It’s probably the worst thing i could imagine anyone doing to themselves–and also the most exhilarating. But I would absolutely not attempt stand-up as myself. Nope. No. No. No. Never. Even as Midge, I do a lot of power posing in my dressing room to gain confidence,” Rachel said in a new feature for W Magazine.

