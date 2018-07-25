Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Luke Evans Shows Off His Shirtless Body In the Pool with Victor Turpin

Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

Find Out What Happened to Beyonce &amp; Jay-Z When They Left This Restaurant in Italy!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 1:56 am

Rachel Brosnahan Will Never Attempt Standup Like Her 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Character

Rachel Brosnahan might play a confident stand-up comedian on her hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but don’t expect her to get up on stage and do what Midge does!

The 27-year-old Emmy-nominated actress says that she will “never” do stand-up in real life.

“Comedy is terrifying. It’s probably the worst thing i could imagine anyone doing to themselves–and also the most exhilarating. But I would absolutely not attempt stand-up as myself. Nope. No. No. No. Never. Even as Midge, I do a lot of power posing in my dressing room to gain confidence,” Rachel said in a new feature for W Magazine.

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress and boots.
Photos: Alasdair McLellan
