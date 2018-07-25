Rachel Platten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Kevin Lazan!

Rachel Platten is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Kevin Lazan!

The 37-year-old singer revealed the news on her Instagram account, along with a baby bump photo.

“This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes…. I am pregnant!!,” Rachel wrote. “I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months. As I thought about how to share what I have been experiencing, I became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way – how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too? I finally realized that I can’t worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart.”

“The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby. It’s a total miracle that I’m growing a human and my husband and I couldn’t be more thrilled. But, I have also had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the ‘perfect blessed journey’ of pregnancy,” Rachel added, continuing, “I love you all so much, and I promise to continue to share as much of this process with you as I can. Xoxoxox, a totally happy, exhausted, not so nauseous today Rach.”