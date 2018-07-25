Top Stories
Sarah Hyland Kicks Off Her Day with a Workout in LA!

Sarah Hyland Kicks Off Her Day with a Workout in LA!

Sarah Hyland‘s time at the gym is definitely paying off!

The 27-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted making her way back to her car after an afternoon workout on Wednesday (July 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Hyland

Sarah showed off her toned tummy in a black sports bra and leggings while pairing her outfit with white sneakers.

Sarah and boyfriend Wells Adams recently soaked up the sun on vacation in Mexico!

“@sarahhyland wants me to caption this – “Starfishing for compliments,” Wells captioned the below super cute photo of the couple on vacay!

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr