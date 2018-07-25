Selena Gomez Steps Out After 26th Birthday Celebrations!

Selena Gomez is keeping a low profile after her birthday festivities.

The 26-year-old entertainer was spotted taking a phone call while leaving a building on Tuesday (June 24) in Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, Selena was joined by her closest friends to celebrate her 26th birthday with a yacht party.

After Sel posted a photo from her birthday bash, it quickly broke an Instagram record, previously held by Beyonce!

Selena reportedly beat Beyonce‘s record for being the fastest user to get 1 million likes on an Instagram photo, which she accomplished in just 13 minutes!