Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 12:11 pm

Selena Gomez Steps Out After 26th Birthday Celebrations!

Selena Gomez Steps Out After 26th Birthday Celebrations!

Selena Gomez is keeping a low profile after her birthday festivities.

The 26-year-old entertainer was spotted taking a phone call while leaving a building on Tuesday (June 24) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Over the weekend, Selena was joined by her closest friends to celebrate her 26th birthday with a yacht party.

After Sel posted a photo from her birthday bash, it quickly broke an Instagram record, previously held by Beyonce!

Selena reportedly beat Beyonce‘s record for being the fastest user to get 1 million likes on an Instagram photo, which she accomplished in just 13 minutes!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez takes phone call in la 01
selena gomez takes phone call in la 02
selena gomez takes phone call in la 03
selena gomez takes phone call in la 04
selena gomez takes phone call in la 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr