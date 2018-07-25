Top Stories
Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 6:21 pm

Selena Gomez Wears 'Keep the Faith' T-Shirt While Stepping Out for Breakfast

Selena Gomez Wears 'Keep the Faith' T-Shirt While Stepping Out for Breakfast

Selena Gomez is sending out positive energy with her latest outfit.

The 26-year-old “Back To You” singer – who celebrated her birthday on a private yacht over the weekend – was spotted grabbing breakfast with friends on Wednesday (July 25) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

She donned an oversized “Keep the Faith” graphic t-shirt, a brown knitted cardigan, black and brown sandals, round sunglasses, and a cross necklace, going barefoot at one point.

She gave her friend a big hug in the parking lot.

ICYMI, Selena‘s mom recently sent her love to Demi Lovato following the singer’s reported drug overdose.

Also pictured inside: Selena sporting a denim ensemble while picking up a cool drink the day before in Malibu.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 01
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 02
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 03
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 04
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 05
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 06
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 07
selena gomez wears keep the faith t shirt while stepping out for breakfast 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr