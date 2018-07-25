Selena Gomez Wears 'Keep the Faith' T-Shirt While Stepping Out for Breakfast

Selena Gomez is sending out positive energy with her latest outfit.

The 26-year-old “Back To You” singer – who celebrated her birthday on a private yacht over the weekend – was spotted grabbing breakfast with friends on Wednesday (July 25) in Studio City, Calif.

She donned an oversized “Keep the Faith” graphic t-shirt, a brown knitted cardigan, black and brown sandals, round sunglasses, and a cross necklace, going barefoot at one point.

She gave her friend a big hug in the parking lot.

ICYMI, Selena‘s mom recently sent her love to Demi Lovato following the singer’s reported drug overdose.

Also pictured inside: Selena sporting a denim ensemble while picking up a cool drink the day before in Malibu.