Selena Gomez's Mom Sends Her Love to Demi Lovato: 'My Heart Hurts'

Selena Gomez‘s mom is reacting to Demi Lovato‘s overdose with a heartfelt message.

Mandy Teefey took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 24) to share a sweet throwback photo of her daughter with the 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer after news broke about her reported drug overdose.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you,” Mandy writes. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Tons of other stars – including all three Jonas Brothers – have sent their love and support to Demi.

