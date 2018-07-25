Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 3:26 pm

Selena Gomez's Mom Sends Her Love to Demi Lovato: 'My Heart Hurts'

Selena Gomez's Mom Sends Her Love to Demi Lovato: 'My Heart Hurts'

Selena Gomez‘s mom is reacting to Demi Lovato‘s overdose with a heartfelt message.

Mandy Teefey took to Instagram on Tuesday (July 24) to share a sweet throwback photo of her daughter with the 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer after news broke about her reported drug overdose.

“This was exactly 10 yrs ago at S, Sweet 16. @ddlovato we love you,” Mandy writes. “The world is a better place because of these infectious smiles. My heart hurts.”

Tons of other stars – including all three Jonas Brothers – have sent their love and support to Demi.

Make sure to read what Demi‘s rep said in the first statement since the hospitalization.

You can head to Mandy‘s Instagram to see her post to Demi.
