Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello & Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 11:39 am

Tatiana Maslany Didn't Think 'Orphan Black' Would Be Considered for 2018 Emmys

Tatiana Maslany Didn't Think 'Orphan Black' Would Be Considered for 2018 Emmys

Tatiana Maslany hit Stephen Colbert‘s couch on The Late Show on Tuesday (July 24) and dished about scoring a 2018 Emmy Award nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama category for her work on Orphan Black.

“I thought we weren’t going to be even remotely in the running because our show missed the Emmy’s last year. I thought people had moved on,” the 32-year-old actress admitted.

“It was actually the opening night of my Off-Broadway play in New York,” Tatiana said about when she found out about the nomination.

Tatiana also talked about the play Mary Page Marlowe, which recently got extended through August 19 – Buy tickets here!


Before Tatiana Maslany Was An Emmy Winner, She Was ‘Mouse’
