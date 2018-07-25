Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 12:25 pm

Tom Cruise Dares James Corden To Sky Dive After Mocking His 'Mission Impossible' Stunts - Watch Here!

Tom Cruise Dares James Corden To Sky Dive After Mocking His 'Mission Impossible' Stunts - Watch Here!

James Corden poked fun at Tom Cruise for getting “carried away” with his stunts on Mission: Impossible – Fallout while making an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday (July 24) in New York City.

James challenged the difficulty of the 56-year-old actor’s skydiving 106 times for one scene in the film so Tom invites James along to see for himself, and they shake on it.

“It’s falling through the sky. I think we’re all getting carried away,” James said. Tom replied: “It’s a little more than that. It took 106 jumps to get but if you’re interested I’m happy to take you if you wanna try it?”

“If it’s so easy you can come with me. Would you like to do it?,” Tom asked while sitting alongside co-star Angela Bassett – Watch the full segment below!


Tom Cruise Challenges James Corden to go Skydiving

Click inside to watch the rest of Tom Cruise and Angela Bassett’s appearance…


Angela Bassett & James Know About Tom Cruise’s Cakes
Credit: Terence Patrick; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Angela Bassett, James Corden, Tom Cruise

