Trevor Donovan Shows Off His Buff Bod in Shirtless Poolside Photo Shoot! (Exclusive)

Trevor Donovan is looking sexy while posing both shirtless and in a drenched tee for his annual poolside photo shoot, provided exclusively to JustJared.com!

The 38-year-old former 90210 actor showed off his hot bod ahead of the release of his upcoming book, Love Always, Dogbert & Tito, which arrives on August 1.

The book is an inspirational, educational story for adults and kids of all ages with a very happy ending – and it brings awareness to the deadly K9 disease, Degenerative Myelopathy, in which Trevor‘s dog Dogbert the German Shepherd is currently in the late stages.

Trevor is sharing Dogbert’s journey with the disease on social media platforms, which is helping to raise awareness of the disease.

