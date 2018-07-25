Top Stories
Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Camila Cabello &amp; Boyfriend Matthew Hussey Have a Date Night -- See the Photos!

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 2:00 pm

Veep's Final Season Gets Spring 2019 Release!

Veep is getting ready to return for a seventh and final season!

HBO’s president Casey Bloys told the press today that production will begin in the fall.

“Writers are now getting together, with shooting scheduled to begin this fall, and the final Season 7 airing sometime this spring,” Casey said.

Things were delayed for Veep after the star, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, underwent cancer treatment, which she revealed last year. Julia recently stepped out looking healthy after completing her cancer treatment.

Stay tuned for more information about the final season of Veep!
