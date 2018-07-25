Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 10:54 am

Victoria Beckham's 'Uber Driver' Is Shirtless Brooklyn Beckham!

Victoria Beckham's 'Uber Driver' Is Shirtless Brooklyn Beckham!

Victoria Beckham posted a photo of her her Uber driver to her Instagram account: her son Brooklyn Beckham!

The 44-year-old fashion designer posted the photo with the caption, “Contemplating how to rate today’s Uber driver,” before adding the hashtag, “why no shirt.” In the photo, Brooklyn is shirtless and in the driver’s seat!

Fans seemed to love the photo and caption, writing comments including, “lol,” “Love that you spend so much time with your son,” and “You guys are the cutest family ever.”

Check out the photo below…
Photos: Getty
