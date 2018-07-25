Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Speaks Out, Heroin Reports Refuted

Dylan Sprouse Steps Out for First Time with New Rumored Girlfriend!

Jonas Brothers Send Support to Demi Lovato Amid Suspected Overdose

Wed, 25 July 2018 at 7:00 am

Will Smith Throws Up the Peace Sign in NYC!

Will Smith is all smiles as he leaves his hotel on Tuesday afternoon (July 24) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor kept things cool in a brown tie-dyed shirt with matching track pants as he stepped out for the day.

Will was recently enjoying some time in Italy with his family.

While vacationing on a yacht with wife Jada and kids Jaden and Willow, Will playfully teased them to say “Hi” to his followers in a funny Instagram video!

#QualityTime

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
