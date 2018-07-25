Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Top Stories
Wed, 25 July 2018 at 11:24 pm

Wilmer Valderrama is here for Demi Lovato.

The 38-year-old actor was spotted paying a visit to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 25), where his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend is currently being treated after a reported overdose.

Wilmer was spotted arriving around 3 P.M. and stayed for over two hours.

“He was somber and quiet and you could tell he was in a very serious mood. He arrived and left by himself,” a source told E! News.

He seemed “very down” according to the report.

Wilmer is the first known star to visit Demi at the hospital, although many have voiced their support on social media. Her family is also by her side.
Photos: Getty Images
