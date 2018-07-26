Alec Baldwin Says He Became An Actor On A Dare

Alec Baldwin is all smiles while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (July 25) in New York City.

The 60-year-old actor chatted about all of the talk shows and podcasts he has in the works and reveals how he ended up an actor instead of a lawyer.

“I was gonna go to law school, I went to George Washington University pre-law program, and a friend of mine dared me to audition for the NYU acting school. I audited and I got in,” Alec said. “I said I’ll never be young enough to try this again, I said ‘I’ll go’ and transferred, went to NYC and kept working.”

Alec also talked about rejoining Tom Cruise for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, shares tales from the set and demonstrates the strange way his daughter greets Jimmy whenever she sees him – Watch more after the cut!



Alec Baldwin Became an Actor on a Dare

Ving Rhames Doesn’t Care About Alec Baldwin’s Mission: Impossible Character