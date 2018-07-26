Amy Poehler Reunite For 'Really!?!' Segment, Slam James Comey - Watch Here!

Amy Poehler reunited with her old Saturday Night Live colleague Seth Meyers on Late Night on Wednesday evening (June 21), and the two wasted no time bringing back a classic.

The 46-year-old entertainer did a brand new edition of “Really?!? With Seth And Amy,” a signature segment they would frequently do while anchoring SNL‘s Weekend Update.

Amy and Seth spent most of their time going after former FBI director James Comey over a recent tweet in which he wrote, “Democrats, please, please don’t lose your minds and rush to the socialist left. This president and his Republican Party are counting on you to do exactly that. America’s great middle wants sensible, balanced, ethical leadership.”

“Really, James Comey? You’re worried that Democrats are gonna move too far to the left?” Amy said. “Really? I don’t know if you remember, but we were just about to have a nice, boring, moderate Democrat for president until you decided to open your mouth a week before the election, you big dumb scarecrow! Really? And, as far as I’m concerned, Democrats can vote for a bong in the shape of Che Guevara and you got nothing to say.”



Really!?! with Seth and Amy: James Comey’s Warning for Democrats

