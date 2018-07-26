Ansel Elgort Stars in Ralph Lauren's Polo Red Campaign - Watch!

Ansel Elgort is the new face of Ralph Lauren‘s Polo Red!

The 24-year-old Baby Driver actor and musician will serve as the new Global Ambassador for the brand.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

Ansel also stars in a film for the campaign, set to his own hit single “Home Alone.”

“I’m proud to be partnering with POLO RED on this campaign, taking viewers on a cinematic journey set to a song I wrote and performed. This was a unique opportunity to join forces with a brand that has a storied history, while finding a personal connection to an exciting creative venture,” he said.

Also pictured below: Ansel Elgort attends the Polo Red Rush Launch Party at Classic Car Club Manhattan on Wednesday (July 25) in New York City.

Watch below!