Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 3:01 pm

Ariel Winter & Boyfriend Levi Meaden Hit the Gym Together in Studio City!

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden are breaking a sweat!

The 20-year-old Modern Family actress and the 30-year-old Pacific Rim actor were spotted hitting the gym together on Wednesday (July 25) in Studio City, Calif.

The two are certainly inseparable! Earlier in the week, Ariel and Levi were seen packing on the PDA after a romantic dinner date at an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. Levi swept Ariel off her feet with a big kiss – literally!

Check out their cute PDA moment.
