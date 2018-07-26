Top Stories
Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Brad Pitt Sticks His Tongue Out Between Takes for 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 1:45 am

Ashlee Simpson Heads to the Hair Salon in LA!

Ashlee Simpson Heads to the Hair Salon in LA!

Ashlee Simpson is getting in some pampering!

The 33-year-old singer was spotted arriving to a hair salon in style on Wednesday (July 25) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee was spotted heading into a salon for an appointment, and she spent over four hours getting her hair done! Following the treatment, she snuck out of the building through a back door.

Earlier in the week, Ashlee and her husband Evan Ross brought daughter Jagger to the launch of beauty brand Petite ‘n Pretty at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 01
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 02
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 03
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 04
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 05
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 06
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 07
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 08
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 09
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 10
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 11
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 12
ashlee simpson hair salon july 2018 13

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Ashlee Simpson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z got a standing ovation while leaving dinner - TMZ
  • So You Think You Can Dance just revealed their top 5 women - Just Jared Jr
  • Mac Miller is speaking out about ex Ariana Grande's engagement - TooFab
  • Robert De Niro is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Bella Thorne is a chained mermaid in a new PETA ad - Just Jared Jr