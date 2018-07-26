Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi &amp; Sir!

Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry &amp; Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 1:55 pm

Beyonce & Jay-Z Kick Off North American 'On the Run II' Tour in Cleveland!

Beyonce & Jay-Z Kick Off North American 'On the Run II' Tour in Cleveland!

Beyonce and Jay-Z are back in the states!

The 36-year-old and 38-year-old music superstars took Cleveland by storm last night (July 25) for the first stop of their On the Run II North American leg, performing at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

This is an evolution of their original On The Run tour, which kicked off in 2014. The new production is a celebration of love, family and culture, and includes two catwalks, a floating platform that goes over half the length of the stadium and a performance wall embedded within the screens.

DJ Khaled and Chloe x Halle also made their debut in Cleveland last night and will appear on all North American dates as support.

In case you missed it, Beyonce shared a rare photo of her 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir while documenting the family’s vacation in Europe during their On the Run II tour stops.
Just Jared on Facebook
beyonce jay z kick off north american on the run ii tour in cleveland 01
beyonce jay z kick off north american on the run ii tour in cleveland 02
beyonce jay z kick off north american on the run ii tour in cleveland 03
beyonce jay z kick off north american on the run ii tour in cleveland 04
beyonce jay z kick off north american on the run ii tour in cleveland 05
beyonce jay z kick off north american on the run ii tour in cleveland 06
beyonce jay z kick off north american on the run ii tour in cleveland 07

Credit: Raven Varona; Photos: Parkwood / PictureGroup
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Chloe X Halle, DJ Khaled, Jay Z

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr