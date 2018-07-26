Beyonce & Jay-Z Kick Off North American 'On the Run II' Tour in Cleveland!

Beyonce and Jay-Z are back in the states!

The 36-year-old and 38-year-old music superstars took Cleveland by storm last night (July 25) for the first stop of their On the Run II North American leg, performing at the FirstEnergy Stadium.

This is an evolution of their original On The Run tour, which kicked off in 2014. The new production is a celebration of love, family and culture, and includes two catwalks, a floating platform that goes over half the length of the stadium and a performance wall embedded within the screens.

DJ Khaled and Chloe x Halle also made their debut in Cleveland last night and will appear on all North American dates as support.

In case you missed it, Beyonce shared a rare photo of her 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir while documenting the family’s vacation in Europe during their On the Run II tour stops.