Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Beyonce just shared a rare photo of her 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir!

The photo was posted in a collection on Beyonce‘s official site, documenting the family’s vacation in Europe during their On the Run II tour stops.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles

In addition, Beyonce shared a pic of her adorable daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, on a yacht, as well as a photo of her with Blue and mom Tina Knowles.

Check out all the new photos from Beyonce below…