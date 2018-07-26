Thu, 26 July 2018 at 10:43 am
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!
Beyonce just shared a rare photo of her 13-month-old twins Rumi and Sir!
The photo was posted in a collection on Beyonce‘s official site, documenting the family’s vacation in Europe during their On the Run II tour stops.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Beyonce Knowles
In addition, Beyonce shared a pic of her adorable daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 6, on a yacht, as well as a photo of her with Blue and mom Tina Knowles.
Check out all the new photos from Beyonce below…
Credit: Courtesy of Beyonce.com
