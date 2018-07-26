Broadway Choreographer Spencer Liff Reveals How He Chose Dancers for 'Head Over Heels'

Spencer Liff sits down for an interview at the Build Series on Wednesday (July 25) in New York City.

The 33-year-old choreographer appeared on the show to talk about his work as the choreographer on the new Broadway musical Head Over Heels.

Spencer opened up about how he chose dancers for the show and why he wanted a fresh and diverse cast.

“By design, this whole show wanted to feel fresh, so I went out of my way to find dancers that had not been on Broadway before,” he said. “I saw over 600 people for the eight roles and it took me months and months and months of auditioning. I think over half of them are making their Broadway debut and it just brings this extra little bit of excitement and energy to your work when you have people in the room that are fresh and moving in a different way. It makes me want to create something that hasn’t been seen before.”

Spencer has previously choreographed Broadway shows Hedwig And the Angry Inch and Spring Awakening. He also is Emmy-nominated for his work on So You Think You Can Dance.



Spencer Liff Discusses “Head Over Heels”