Thu, 26 July 2018 at 2:55 pm
Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'
Bryce Dallas Howard is set to portray Elton John‘s mother in the biopic about his life, Variety reports.
The film – titled Rocketman - also stars Taron Egerton as Elton, Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as manager John Reid.
The movie is set to follow Elton‘s early years pre-breaking out in 1972 and soon becoming a global superstar.
