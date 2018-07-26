Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

Bryce Dallas Howard is set to portray Elton John‘s mother in the biopic about his life, Variety reports.

The film – titled Rocketman - also stars Taron Egerton as Elton, Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as manager John Reid.

The movie is set to follow Elton‘s early years pre-breaking out in 1972 and soon becoming a global superstar.

