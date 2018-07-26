Top Stories
Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

Bryce Dallas Howard Joins Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

Bryce Dallas Howard is set to portray Elton John‘s mother in the biopic about his life, Variety reports.

The film – titled Rocketman - also stars Taron Egerton as Elton, Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Richard Madden as manager John Reid.

The movie is set to follow Elton‘s early years pre-breaking out in 1972 and soon becoming a global superstar.

If you missed it, be sure to check out Taron on set in the first look photo.
