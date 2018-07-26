Cardi B Drops Out of Bruno Mars Tour to Be With Her Baby

Cardi B has announced that she will no longer be going on tour this fall with Bruno Mars.

The 25-year-old rapper, who teamed up with Bruno for the “Finesse” remix, was supposed to be the special guest on the last leg of the 24K Magic Tour.

Cardi welcomed her daughter Kulture just two and a half weeks ago and her doctors say that her daughter is unable to travel at this time.

“As of today I’ve decided I won’t be joining Bruno on tour this Fall. I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that six weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” Cardi wrote in a statement. “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

“I hope you guys understand that this decision has been the hardest to make but I have to do what’s best for myself and my baby! Thank you Bruno for being so supportive and understanding,” she added.

Bruno also wrote a statement in which he said, “A message for Cardi… Most important thing is you and your family’s health. I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing. I also know we’ll share the stage when the time is right. We love you Cardi and we will play ‘Bodak Yellow’ every night in your honor. Please give your baby girl a hug from me and a hug on behalf of everyone on The 24k Magic Tour.”