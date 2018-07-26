'Charlie's Angels' Reboot Finds Its Cast: Meet the New Angels!

The Charlie’s Angels reboot, directed by Elizabeth Banks, is officially a go with an all-new cast.

The new angels will be played by Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

The 28-year-old Twilight star, 25-year-old Power Rangers actress and 21-year-old British newcomer were confirmed as the new trio on Thursday (July 26) by The Hollywood Reporter.

Elizabeth will also play Bosley, the face of the never-seen owner of the detective agency Charlie Townsend, in the movie.

The movie “takes the detective agency premise of the original television series and turn-of-the century movies and takes it global, with the Townsend Agency now a worldwide security and intelligence service that has teams around the planet. The movie will focus on one of those teams and the next generation of Angels” according to THR.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s. This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world,” said Elizabeth.

The movie is set for a September 27, 2019 release.