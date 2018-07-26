Charlize Theron Returns to LA After Attending International AIDS Conference

Charlize Theron is heading home.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted arriving at LAX on Wednesday (July 25) in Los Angeles after attending the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Charlize kept it casual in an all-black ensemble en route out of the airport.

Charlize represented the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, and gave a speech on the impact of the disease in Africa.

“We have come a long way as a global community from that moral panic that defined early stages of this epidemic. Most of us now know and understand that HIV not just just about sex or sexuality. We know it is linked to the second-class status of women and girls worldwide. When you look at HIV and AIDS, you have to looks at the factors that are driving it… you have to see why are these people getting infected,” she said.