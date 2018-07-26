Top Stories
Heidi Klum Opens Up About Relationship With Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz &amp; Their 17 Year Age Gap

Heidi Klum Opens Up About Relationship With Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz & Their 17 Year Age Gap

Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Wilmer Valderrama Visits Demi Lovato at the Hospital Following Reported Overdose

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Princess Beatrice's Secret Instagram Account Revealed!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 5:00 am

Charlize Theron Returns to LA After Attending International AIDS Conference

Charlize Theron Returns to LA After Attending International AIDS Conference

Charlize Theron is heading home.

The 42-year-old actress was spotted arriving at LAX on Wednesday (July 25) in Los Angeles after attending the International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron

Charlize kept it casual in an all-black ensemble en route out of the airport.

Charlize represented the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, and gave a speech on the impact of the disease in Africa.

“We have come a long way as a global community from that moral panic that defined early stages of this epidemic. Most of us now know and understand that HIV not just just about sex or sexuality. We know it is linked to the second-class status of women and girls worldwide. When you look at HIV and AIDS, you have to looks at the factors that are driving it… you have to see why are these people getting infected,” she said.
Just Jared on Facebook
charlize theron lax july 2018 01
charlize theron lax july 2018 02 copy
charlize theron lax july 2018 02
charlize theron lax july 2018 03
charlize theron lax july 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Charlize Theron

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Carole Radziwill is leaving RHONY after six seasons - TMZ
  • Rowan Blanchard reveals her favorite Instagram accounts to follow - Just Jared Jr
  • Gwyneth Paltrow complains about the "most hated celebrity" label- TooFab
  • Anthony Hopkins opens up about his struggle with alcoholism - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Emily Osment says goodbye to Young & Hungry - Just Jared Jr