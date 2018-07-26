Top Stories
Thu, 26 July 2018 at 7:15 pm

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

Chrissy Teigen Played with a 'Nice Bug' & Twitter Freaked Out

Chrissy Teigen set off a viral Twitter-storm after she posted a video of her and daughter Luna playing with a bug.

The 32-year-old model is heard asking her daughter, “Is he a nice bug? Do you want to give him a kiss?” She also captioned the clip, “I swear to god if one of you tells me this is a deadly bug I will vomit.”

Chrissy quickly got tons of responses from people on the social media app who believed the bug to be a dangerous tarantula hawk wasp.

“oh my god but he was so nice,” Chrissy replied to those tweets. “guys I think he is one of the good ones… maybe I am tarzana, queen of the bugs… is there a god damn entomologist here.”

Experts later clarified that this bug did not look like a tarantula hawk wasp and was probably a paper or scavenger wasp, which would only be dangerous to someone with an allergy.

“Oh dear here comes the fun..okay should I not hold potentially deadly creatures? no. should I do it around my daughter? Super no. But it crawled on me and seemed injured and well, not angry, not scary. And I’m normally super freaked (remember house centipede??),” Chrissy added on Twitter the next day. “I put it down gently and he crawled right back. maybe it was my reincarnated relative. Or puddy the bulldog. Either way, everyone is okay and the world continues to turn.”

