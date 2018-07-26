Top Stories
Beyonce Shares Rare Photo of Twins Rumi & Sir!

Surprise! Michelle Williams Secretly Marries Musician Phil Elverum!

Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan Markle Kiss at His Polo Match!

Thu, 26 July 2018 at 8:27 pm

Cody Fern Joins 'AHS: Apocalypse' as Adult Michael Langdon

A key role in the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse has been cast and Cody Fern is joining the highly anticipated show!

The 30-year-old actor will be playing Michael Langdon, who was introduced in season one’s Murder House as a child.

Michael Langdon is the son of Evan Peters‘ Tate Langdon and Connie Britton‘s Vivien Harmon. In the pilot episode, Tate raped Vivien while dressed as Rubber Man. She thought he was her husband Ben at the time.

At the end of the Murder House season, Michael is adopted by Jessica Lange‘s Constance and psychic-medium Billie Dean Howard (Sarah Paulson) believes he is the Anti-Christ and will bring the end of days.

Cody previously appeared in Ryan Murphy‘s The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Apocalypse will be a crossover of season one’s Murder House and season three’s Coven.
Photos: Getty
Getty
